All planetary boundaries mapped out for the first time, six of nine crossed

Lead author Katherine Richardson, professor in biological oceanography and leader of the Sustainability Science Centre at the University of Copenhagen explains further:

“We can think of Earth as a human body, and the planetary boundaries as blood pressure. Over 120/80 does not indicate a certain heart attack but it does raise the risk and, therefore, we work to reduce blood pressure. The boundary for ozone depletion was exceeded in the 1990s but – thanks to global initiatives, catalyzed by the Montreal Protocol, this boundary is no longer transgressed.”



Aerosols, novel entities and freshwater

New scientific evidence now enables the team to quantify the boundary of atmospheric aerosol loading. This boundary is not transgressed yet, but rising pressures are evident in large regions where air particle pollution impacts monsoon systems.



The novel entities boundary has now been quantified, and the assessment confirms that it is transgressed. It includes the introduction and accumulation of all novel chemical compounds created by humans, such as microplastics, pesticides and nuclear waste.

